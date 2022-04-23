Ex-kolo mee seller escapes gallows following acquittal of drug trafficking charge

KUCHING (April 23): A former kolo mee seller accused of drug trafficking walked free yesterday, after he was acquitted by the High Court here.

Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab announced the acquittal of Chester Lau Zi Yung, 25, of the charge of trafficking 76.5g of methamphetamine made under Section 39B (1)(a) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which provides for a death penalty upon conviction.

Additionally, Chester was also cleared of the charges possessing 40.04g of 3.4-Methylenedioxy methamphetamine, and 211.05g of ketamine, made under Section 12(2) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000, or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both, upon conviction.

Chester was accused of committing the crime on Feb 18, 2020, at 4.50pm in front of a coffee shop in Taman BDC here.

In announcing the verdict, Judge Alwi pointed out the presence of two other men, who had fled the scene on the day when Chester was arrested.

“The prosecution’s submissions also revealed that no observation was made before the raid was carried out at 4.50pm on the day of the incident. Therefore, the prosecution would not have known how and when the two men could be at the scene.

“There were also discrepancies between the testimonies of witnesses during trial,” said the judge.

Eight witnesses – five from the prosecution, and three from defence – were called for this case, handled by deputy public prosecutor Ronie Entili.

Separately, Chester was reported to have pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing 778.1g of ketamine, in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar sentenced the accused to 12 months in jail, effective from the date of his arrest on Feb 18, 2020.

Chester was accused of having committed the act on the same date (Feb 18, 2020) at around 5.30pm, at a house in Batu Kawah New Township near here.

The charge was made under Section 12(2) of Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In this case, Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted, while Chester was represented by lawyers Camillus Lau and Norman Liew.