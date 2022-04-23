Fire destroys restaurant’s kitchen appliances, chairs at Jalan Serian bypass

KUCHING (April 23): A fire that broke out at around 2.40am destroyed the kitchen appliances and a section of chairs of a seafood restaurant at Jalan Serian bypass.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said no injuries were reported from the fire, which destroyed only seven per cent of the premises.

It also revealed the premises is located about 1.7 kilometres from the Serian fire station.

At the scene, firefighters managed to get the fire under control and fully extinguish the remaining embers to ensure it would not reignite.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.