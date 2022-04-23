GE15: Uggah urges GPS component parties to support PRS in winning back Selangau

KUCHING (April 23): Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has urged members of all Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties to give their fullest support to Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) in winning back Selangau in the coming general election.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president told those present at the PBB Kakus branch triennial delegates meeting that members of PBB and other GPS components must help in winning back the Selangau parliamentary seat for GPS.

According to Uggah, the 15th General Election (GE15) can be called anytime this year.

“I urge all PBB members and members from other component parties to give their fullest support to PRS in winning back the seat.

“Let us set aside any petty differences that we have. Let us be strongly united in this big mission of ours,” he said.

The rural Iban-majority seat was won by Baru Bian from the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) during the 14th General Election (GE14) in 2018.

Baru has since joined Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) after he was sacked from PKR in 2018.

Uggah, who is Deputy Premier of Sarawak, said the people of Selangau were left in the lurch now when they need developments and progress the most because of the mistake they had made in GE14.

“Let us help GPS to win back the seat in order to help them,” he said.

On PBB, Uggah reminded members that the future would soon be full of challenges.

He pointed out this would be more so with the advancements in technologies especially the Internet connectivity.

He said some people were very obsessed with using it to hit out at the leaders, the government and PBB itself.

“But PBB, since 1974, has grown from strength to strength because of its members’ unity and discipline,” he said.

He said the ‘termites’ would not be able to achieve what they aim for as the PBB is very strong like the ‘Tapang’ tree.

“It has been and is the backbone of the state government. We must preserve our unity for our government to remain strong,” he said.

Joining Uggah at the function were Senator Datuk Dr Nuing Jeluing and political secretaries to Sarawak Premier Dr Richard Rapu and Petrus Igat Mathias.