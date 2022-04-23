IRB: Application, stamping fees for individual documents can be made online from April 27

KUALA LUMPUR (April 23): Applications as well as stamping fees for individual agreement documents can be submitted fully online via the Stamp Assessment And Payment System (STAMPS) from April 27.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said in a statement that Malaysians and permanent residents with income tax numbers can register an account or user ID on the portal, including application for assessment and payment of stamp duty, at https://stamps.hasil.gov.my without having to be present at the counter.

“The stamp certificate must be downloaded and printed after payment has been made for attachment to the original agreement as proof that stamp duty has been paid,” the statement added.

According to the IRB, those without income tax numbers as well as non-Malaysians and non-permanent residents must be present at the stamp duty counters after filling up the stamping information on the STAMPS portal under the ‘Penyeteman Dokumen Peribadi Di Kaunter’ (Personal Document Stamping at the Counter) option.

“Registration of individual income tax numbers can be made through e-Daftar at https://edaftar.hasil.gov.my,” it added.

Any queries and feedback regarding this matter can be directed to the IRB via 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 for overseas; HASIL Live chat; email to stamps@hasil.gov.my; as well as via the IRB feedback form at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. – Bernama