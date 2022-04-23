Making Sarawak a world-class sports powerhouse

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak (MYSED) seeks to nurture the youths and make the state a world-class sports powerhouse.

In highlighting this, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah points out the main priority that has been set for his ministry is to ensure that the prosperity of Sarawak and the wellbeing of its people would be achieved.

“Various programmes based on Sarawak’s youth and community aspirations have been laid out for implementation throughout Sarawak,” he told The Borneo Post in a recent interview conducted in connection with his 100th day as the Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak.

Abdul Karim was reappointed with the portfolio after holding it since 2017, when it was still known as the ‘Ministry of Youth and Sports’.

He said the ministry’s key roles would be to champion for world-class youths in the state, to develop youths whom were competitive and holistically positive in personality, and to reformulate the ministry’s direction as an advocate for youth development.

The minister also sought the establishment of competent and competitive youth entrepreneurs, both locally and internationally.

“I understand that Sarawakians have high expectations for the ministry in the development of youths, sports and entrepreneur’s programmes. Overall, for the past 100 days, my ministry has successfully obtained various achievements that have benefitted all Sarawakians.”

Abdul Karim said MYSED had intensified and expanded the involvement of youth associations and organisations, as well as acting as the facilitating agency for the involvement of the associations and organisations in government’s activities.

Among the programmes implemented was the grant presentation ceremony involving an amount of RM5 million, for 74 youth and sports non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Sarawak.

“We will also have 19 main youth development programmes set for future implementation, such as Southeast Asia Youth Mental Health Conference, state-level Youth Day celebration, International Youth E-Sport Competition, MYSED Go Rural and many more – all set to benefit more than 5,000 youths in Sarawak.”

Moreover, Abdul Karim said MYSED had also initiated Sarawak X-Tive programme to encourage mass community participation in sports and active recreational activities.

“Sarawak X-Tive emphasises on the sports culture among youths and community, targeting four main domains – namely ‘Fitness Sports’, ‘Recreational Sports’, ‘Extreme Sports’ and ‘Traditional/Folks Sports’.”

He said the programme had attracted 12,000 participants, with a total of 137 sports being organised and run statewide.

The inaugural Sarawak X-Tive was launched simultaneously in all 12 divisions of Sarawak, where Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg officiating at the main state-level event in Gedong on March 5 this year.

Other sport development programmes being organised are MYSED Sports Carnival, Extreme Sports Competition, Mountain Bike Challenge, and Sarawak Fast and Folding Challenge.

Touching on high-performance sports, Abdul Karim said 11 programmes of high-performance sports and sports development workshop programmes had been implemented for Malaysia Games (Sukma) athletes and coaches.

“We have already implemented centralised training for Sukma preparations, such as those for women’s rugby (Miri), athletes overall (Kuching and Miri), and football (Kuching).”

On SEA Games, Abdul Karim said the Sarawakian athletes set to represent Malaysia in the regional meet in Hanoi, Vietnam this year would comprise three for athletics, one for cycling, three for bodybuilding, and two for esports.

“I believe more Sarawakian athletes would be chosen after the last stage of selection by the National Sports Council.”

On youth entrepreneurship, Abdul Karim said a start-up had kicked off in Miri, involving 300 youth entrepreneurs.

The programme included a townhall session, as well as sharing-sessions by MYSED, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Sarawak, and Miri District Office.

Furthermore, Abdul Karim said his ministry had launched the ‘MYSED Calendar of Programmes/Activities 2022’ themed ‘No Week Without Programmes’.

“Two-hundred major programmes have been designed across the offices under the ministry, including implementation by the headquarters, MYSED divisional offices, Sarawak Civic Hall, Sarawak Youth Camp and strategic collaboration with youth and sports associations.”

The concept of e-government and digitisation had also been expanded to the ministry’s services and activities, he said.

“The e-Booking system has been strengthened for all reservations for the use of infrastructures under the ministry’s purview, in line with the e-government implemented by the Sarawak government.”

Moreover, Abdul Karim said the ministry aspired to witness the internationalisation of youths by emphasising towards human capital development through capacity-building and comprehensive programmes related to leadership, education and competencies.

He said the ministry would also review sports infrastructures and facilities in Sarawak, either those under MYSED or the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), to ensure that all facilities would continue to be properly maintained, be quality-guaranteed and undergo strategic upgrades.

“The Sarawak Sport Village and Sarawak High Performance Centre are some of the major projects that are being and will be implemented under MYSED to strengthen the performance of Sarawak athletes.”

Nonetheless, Abdul Karim said he intended to transform MYSED into an exemplary ministry, equipped with staff members upholding professionalism, integrity, quality and competence, as well as high-performance teams with great synergies.

“The ministry also believes that producing and empowering youth entrepreneurs who are competent and able to compete in the national and international markets, would be its future direction,” he added.