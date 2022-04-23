Man dies after being struck by tree branch

KUCHING (April 23): A 35-year-old man died after he was struck by a tree branch he was cutting at Kampung Engkelumai, Jalan Serian – Balai Ringin around 3.19pm today.

At the scene, the Serian Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) had to use an excavator borrowed from a villager to move the branch to extricate the man.

The deceased identified as Abang Sudi was later pronounced dead at the scene by a medical staff from the Ministry of Health.

It was also revealed that the location of the accident was about 30km away from the Serian fire station.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action and Bomba wrapped up the operation at around 5.30pm.