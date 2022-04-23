Man found dead inside car at supermarket in Tudan

MIRI (April 23): A man was found dead inside a car parked in front of a supermarket in Tudan, in the wee hours of yesterday.

Acting Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 Miri chief Senior Superintendent II Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said the operations room received a call at 2.46am from the police regarding the grim find.

It was informed that a police patrol team in the area spotted the car, which was parked in front of a supermarket in Tudan.

Upon preliminary inspection, the patrollers confirmed that there was a man lying motionless on the driver’s seat inside the vehicle.

“The police requested our help to open the car’s door, so Bomba despatched a team of seven firefighters from the Lopeng station, led by senior officer II Nasir Razali.

“Paramedics from Miri Hospital, who arrived at the scene later, conducted a check on the man, and then pronounced him dead on site,” said Ahmad Nizam in a statement.

A check on the identification documents on the man stated that the man, aged 32, was a local.

Ahmad Nizam said the body has been handed over to the police for further action.