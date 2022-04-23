MP alleges successful applicants of MOE recruitment drive overlooked

KUCHING (April 23): Democratic Action Party lawmaker Teo Nie Ching has claimed that hundreds of successful applicants for the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) one-off teacher recruitment initiative, who passed an interview last year, were ‘overlooked’ by the Education Service Commission (SPP) following a system glitch.

The Kulai MP said these applicants, after passing the interview, were requested to submit certain documents by Dec 15 last year, which they had duly complied with.

“However, these applicants did not receive their offer letter even though they had submitted their documents by Dec 15 (last year), the deadline set by SPP,” said the former deputy education minister in a statement today.

Teo said among those who were facing this problem were post graduates of Diploma in Education (majoring in Chinese language) from Universiti Malaya, and also graduates of TESL, both are critical subjects that face acute shortage of teachers.

She asserted that the MoE and SPP should work together to solve the problem faced by qualified candidates for the one-off teacher recruitment initiative, which involved 18,702 teachers.

The initiative is an effort to address the longstanding issue of shortage of teachers.

She said the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP) estimated that more than 10,000 teachers applied for early retirement over the last few years.

“This is in addition to the equal number of teachers who are leaving the service on mandatory retirement,” she added.

Given this, Teo said it is high time for the ministry to seek solutions outside the box.

She said the MoE must think about diversifying the manner to recruit teachers.

“Presently, MoE has a narrow and outdated manner of recruiting teachers where those undergoing IPG training and public university courses can enrol as teachers.

“Many talents outside this pool or category have no way to be a teacher in school unless by way of special intake. This one-off teacher recruitment involving over 18,000 vacancies is a good example and I commend Education Minister (Senator Datuk) Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin for it.

“But it will be futile if qualified applicants who have passed the interview are not getting their placement,” she pointed out.

In any public education system, Teo said having a sufficient number of teachers is of paramount importance.

Because of this, she said the MoE and SPP should stop passing the buck but sit down together to address the root cause of the issue.