PAC report on MySejahtera procurement to be tabled in parliament in July

KUALA LUMPUR (April 23): The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report on the development and procurement of the MySejahtera application will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat this July, according to PAC chairman, Wong Kah Woh.

He said the PAC also called on the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, to allow the report to be debated by Members of Parliament (MPs) for at least one day during the Parliament sitting.

“The PAC also proposed that the government takes into account the views of the PAC report that will be tabled, and the debates of MPs, before taking a decision involving financial implications in the issue of the application development,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said that the PAC held second proceedings on the issue on Thursday (April 21), involving three agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), namely the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu), the National Security Council (MKN) and the National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa).

He said that the agency representatives present were JPM deputy secretary-general (Finance and Development) Datuk Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria, and deputy secretary-general (Management) Datuk Mohamad Ismail; Mampu director-general Datuk Seri Dr Yusoff Ismail; MKN director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad and Nacsa chief executive Rahamzan Hashim.

According to Wong, the first proceedings, on April 14, were attended by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“The proceedings on Thursday focused on the parties involved in appointing KPI Soft Sdn Bhd (latest name Entomo Malaysia Sdn Bhd) to develop MySejahtera; the continuity of the proposed CSR concept and the absence of a formal contract between the government and the developer company.

“The PAC also focused on the ownership of MySejahtera application, specifically the owner of its intellectual property and the stand of KPI Soft or MySj Sdn Bhd on intellectual property ownership claims as stated in court documents and related documents,” he said.

Wong stressed that the PAC would examine all the evidence, documents and minutes of meetings obtained, and will decide whether to summon further witnesses. – Bernama