PM Ismail Sabri: Special Cabinet Committee set up to protect vulnerable groups

SEREMBAN (April 23): A Special Cabinet Committee for Protecting Vulnerable Groups has been set up to safeguard the welfare of these people, especially children, persons with disabilities (PwD), women and senior citizens, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said the committee is chaired by him and has representatives from the ministries of Women, Family and Community Development; Home; Education, Housing and Local Government; and Health; and the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

He said the committee would ensure that all care centres are operated according to procedure in line with the Care Centres Act 1993.

“At the same time, this committee will also look into the operations of religious educational institutions like tahfiz centres which are not registered and not managed properly,” he told reporters here today.

Ismail Sabri said this after visiting Down syndrome girl Bella at a Welfare Home under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) here.

Also present were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi. ― Bernama