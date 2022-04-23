Premier: Lubok Punggor identified for modern agriculture development

GEDONG (April 23): Lubok Punggor in Gedong has been identified for development of modern agriculture, said Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

He said he has directed Swinburne University Sarawak to set up a laboratory there for this purpose.

“(This laboratory) will be introducing several new modern agriculture technologies there,” he told reporters after closing Jelajah Ramadan RTM Sarawak programme at Dewan Datuk Patinggi Ali in Gedong today.

Abang Johari, who is also Gedong assemblyman, said there is already a development masterplan for Gedong which was elevated to a district last year.

He also said workshops have been held involving community leaders to identify strategic development in terms of road, drainage and irrigation.

Earlier in his speech, Abang Johari said he had shifted from Satok constituency in Kuching city centre to Gedong, a rural constituency, during the most recent state election to amongst others strive to expedite rural development.

“Following the election, we now work to build roads and possibly one day a hotel in Gedong.

“New areas will be opened. We, together with the Land and Survey Development, have commenced the application period for those wanting to apply for new land lots,” he said.

He also said dialogues and discussions have been held with constituents in Gedong on the effective utilisation of development funds promised for the constituency.

Meanwhile, the Jelajah Ramadan RTM Sarawak programme in Gedong saw the holding of several charity programmes by the national broadcasting agency in conjunction with Ramadan fasting month.

Ten families from eight villages were identified to receive assistance, while RTM local personalities also participated in activities with the locals.

The event also saw Abang Johari handing over minor rural project (MRP) grants totalling RM466,250 to 21 recipients.

Among those present at the event were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri who is also Batang Sadong MP, Broadcasting director general Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud, several deputy ministers and Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.