RM8 million to rebuild homes of fire victims approved by Warisan government

SEMPORNA (April 23): An allocation of RM8 million to rebuild the homes of fire victims in Kampung Bangau-Bangau was approved by the Warisan government when it was ruling the state.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, said the allocation was approved when he was the Chief Minister and Finance Minister.

“I have approved the allocation and the money went to the Public Works Department to handle the reconstruction of the homes of all the fire victims.

“However, at the initial stage there was some constraint in terms of the question of safety in the area which made it unworkable at the time,” he said when presenting donations to the victims of the fire at the temporary settlement here on Saturday.

Shafie, who is Semporna member of parliament, said the matter had been raised in the State Legislative Assembly to the current Chief Minister.

He said the State Government should speed up the construction of fire victims’ homes in the village as they have been living in a temporary settlement for a long time after the 2017 fire.

“We can no longer delay to prevent unwanted things from happening to the fire victims such as their safety and health.

“For now, the government should think about the welfare of the victims first because their number is quite big which is more than 700 people involving 107 heads of household.

“Therefore, the main thing to do is to provide temporary accommodation and toilet facilities to them to prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” he said.

Shafie also wanted the government to rebuild the homes of all the victims at the original place of Kampung Bangau-Bangau.

“Do not move the residents here to other areas, as it is not suitable to place them in other villages such as in Bugaya.

“If it is a question of safety in Kampung Bangau-Bangau, the government should find other better places in nearby villages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shafie also requested that all the fire victims continue to be placed at the temporary settlement centre until after Hari Raya.

“If the government is unable to provide food to all the victims during the period, the Semporna elected representative will bear their needs,” he said.