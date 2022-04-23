Sawit Kinabalu pays RM10 mln dividend to State Govt

KOTA KINABALU (April 23): Sawit Kinabalu Group Sdn Bhd paid a RM10 million dividend to the State Government during the breaking of fast ceremony at Shangri-la’s Tanjung Aru Resort and Spa near here on Friday.

The sum was part of the RM39 million dividend that Sawit Kinabalu is paying to the State Government for the financial year ending 2021.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor witnessed the payment presentation from Sawit Kinabalu Group Managing Director Datuk Bacho Jansie to State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong.

The rest of the amount would be paid by this July.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister who is also chairman of Sawit Kinabalu accompanied by Safar and Bacho presented Sawit Kinabalu’s contribution totalling RM31,000 to representatives of Masjid Jamek Assalam Kampung Benoni, Papar and HOME Tuaran Rumah Anak Yatim dan Maahad Tahfiz.

Prior to the breaking of fast ceremony, Hajiji also chaired the Sawit Kinabalu board meeting.