Sharifah Hasidah: New Bills may be tabled in May DUN sitting

KUCHING (April 23): Several Bills may be tabled during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) however was unsure of what the Bills expected to be tabled are.

“Maybe there are. I’m not sure yet but there may be a few that will be tabled (during DUN sitting). We’ll just have to wait for them.

“So far, decisions have yet to be made. But usually, this (tabling of Bills) is always done so we can further improve or renew our laws,” she said.

Sharifah Hasidah told reporters this when met at the Sarawak United National Youth Organisation (Saberkas) Semariang Branch ‘Cahaya Prihatin Aidilfitri’ programme held at a mall at Jalan Datuk Tawi Sli here today.

Meanwhile, she said negotiations between Sarawak and the federal government on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) are ongoing and “progressing well”.

Although she was not at liberty to provide any updates at the moment, she said talks are currently done in the working committee level.

“The (negotiation) process is ongoing and the progress is well and there are still a lot of things to be discussed at the working committee level,” she added.