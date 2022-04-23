Sikuati focus for silica processing investment

KUDAT (April 23): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam attended a meeting to discuss the latest status of silica sand processing plant project in Sikuati here.

Joachim, who is also Industrial Development Minister, was given a briefing by the managing director of Sbh Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd, Lin Hai, during the meeting.

He asked all government and private departments and agencies involved to provide strong cooperation to this project.

The meeting, held at the Kudat Golf and Marina Resort, was also attended by Kibing Group Chairman Yu Qi Bing and government agencies.

Joachim said among the issues raised were the needs and support for facilities such as electricity and water supply.

He said Kibing had also applied to the government for the entry of 300 Chinese workers during the project.

Kibing has started its projects in Negeri Sembilan and Johor and on January 18, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Industrial Development and SBH Kibing Solar New Materials (M) Sdn Bhd.

The project is to develop a plant to process silica sand and produce solar panels in Sikuati, with an initial investment of RM2 billion.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, this is the first significant activity in Sikuati that has been ‘sleeping’ for a while, thus providing employment opportunities to the people in Sabah, especially in Kudat.

Joachim hopes that this silica investment will have a big impact on Sabah’s economic development and it would be sustainable.