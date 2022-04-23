Three teens killed in illegal motorcycle racing

PASIR GUDANG (April 23): Three teenage boys were killed and another was seriously injured after they met with accidents while racing motorcycles in Jalan Delima, Taman Kota Masai, near here last night.

Seri Alam police chief Supt Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the three victims who died were aged between 15 and 16 whereas the injured victim is 17 years old.

“Initial investigations found that the incident happened at about 10.30pm (last night) and involved three motorcycles which all the victims were racing or riding pillion.

“As a result of the accidents, the victims were thrown off their bikes and landed on the road shoulder and on rocks beside the road,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sohaimi advised parents to monitor their children’s activities, especially underaged children, and not to allow their children to ride motorcycles on roads or engage in illegal motorcycle racing.

Meanwhile, in another case, police detained two men, aged 21 and 22, here yesterday who are believed to be the ones riding motorcycles and doing wheelies seen in a 19-second video that went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, a woman, Azian Mat Adam, 41, said her nephew Muhammad Adam Danish Mohd Fairu, 16, who was one of those killed, would be buried in his hometown in Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan.

According to her, Muhammad Adam was the eldest among four siblings and was a responsible boy.

Mohamad Hapizan Rashid told reporters at the Forensic Department of Hospital Sultan Ismail that the death of his son Mohamad Hairul Danish, 15, in the crash had come as a shock but he accepted it.

It is learnt that Mohamad Hairul Danish would be buried at the Cahaya Masai Muslim cemetery in Pasir Gudang this evening. – Bernama