Wan Khalik appointed as PBB Samariang info chief

KUCHING (April 22): Datuk Wan Khalik Wan Muhammad, former private principal secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, has been appointed as the information chief of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Samariang branch.

Wan Khalik, who is a member of PBB Kampung Lintang branch, had served as a special officer to the Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, and as the private principal secretary to the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem during their respective tenures as the chief minister.

After his service ended with the Sarawak Government, Wan Khalik joined the corporate sector and was appointed as the executive chairman for an artificial intelligence tech company G3 Global Berhad based in Malaysia.

Currently, he serves as the executive chairman for Armacon GmbH, a manufacturing company based in Berlin, Germany which specialises in the production of valves for the petroleum, gas and chemical industry sectors.

PBB Samariang branch is headed by Samariang assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, who is Assistant Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations).