Wee: More pressing issues apart from mask mandate

KUCHING (April 23): There are more pressing issues to focus on rather than debating whether to do away with the mask mandate in the country, says Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The mayor of Kuching South City Council said it was better to focus on ways to help individuals who are jobless due to the pandemic and help businesses to recover.

Wee said he personally wanted to see the people continue donning face masks despite the country having transitioned to the endemic stage early this month.

He said there was no harm in wearing a face mask, now that the people were already used to the requirement.

“No one can know that people around them had not been infected with the virus and so wearing a face mask is always better,” he told reporters after launching the e-waste collection campaign at the MBKS Community Hall here today.

He was prompted for comments on the recent statement of Health Ministry Khairy Jamaluddin, that the government would soon announce further relaxation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

One of the relaxed SOPs was taking out the mask mandate.

Wee said it would be more convenient for people to wear face masks, indoors or outdoors.

He said if one had to put on a face mask when indoors and then remove it when outdoors, it would be somewhat bothersome.

He added that it would not cost one much, probably 50 sen or RM1 per day, to wear a face mask to protect one against the virus.