Young soldier changes plea to not guilty on charge of robbing with penknife

KUCHING (April 23): A soldier with the rank of private changed his plea to not guilty before the Sessions Court here yesterday to a charge of robbing a woman of RM600 armed with a penknife last March.

The 20-year-old offender had earlier pleaded guilty before changing his plea after an interpreter read out the charge before Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Shariff did not offer any bail on the ground that the accused had committed a serious crime, while taking into account the risk of the suspect harassing the victim or committing similar act on other victims.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman ordered the accused to be remanded in custody and fixed May 30, 2022, for the remention of the case.

According to the charge sheet, the suspect robbed a 22-year-old victim around 4.30pm on March 6 when the victim was in her car, parked in front of a shop at Kota Sentosa.

The suspect was charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code read together with Section 397 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 14 years and possible whipping, upon conviction.

It was learnt that the accused, who was unrepresented by a lawyer, committed the crime as he was desperate for money.