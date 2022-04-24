100 youths officially join SUPP Pending branch

KUCHING (April 24): One hundred youths aged 18 to 21 officially joined the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Pending branch today.

According to the branch’s assistant secretary Milton Foo, these new young members are undergraduates who presently pursue studies at various higher learning institutions.

Foo said the branch will carry on its efforts to recruit more youth members aged between 18 and 21 in light of the implementation of Undi18 – lowering the voting age to 18 from 21.

He said this after presenting the new memberships to re-elected branch chairman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian during the branch’s triennial general meeting (TGM) at the SUPP headquarters here.

The TGM also saw elections for the branch committee, youth and women sections.

Tan Kai is Dr Sim’s deputy while the four vice chairmen are Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Kho Kheng Hee, Chai Ming Lu and Kho Teck Wan.

Ong Chee Chiang is the branch’s secretary and he’s assisted by Milton Foo, Goh Tze Hui and Ling Choon Huang (assistant secretaries).

The branch treasurer and assistant treasurer are assumed by Patrick Gordon Song and Judy Kho Poh Gek respectively.

Other committees included Albert Tay Seng Pin (organising secretary), Liew Jui Heng (assistant organising secretary), Shim Poh Szu (publicity and information secretary), Byron Chang Tung Leung (assistant publicity and information secretary), Phang Kit Seng (recreation officer), Lim Goi Tong (assistant recreation officer), Chan Siok Choon (welfare officer), Fang Jee Fah (assistant welfare officer), Ling Ngar Yieng (training officer) and Tham Chung Mun (assistant training officer).