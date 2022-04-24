Another call for autonomy to manage Labuan affairs

LABUAN (April 24): Despite the people of Labuan and Sabah not being consulted when the island was made a federal territory back in 1984, Labuanites held and continue to hold high hopes that the Federal Government will develop it to be at least at par with Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Unfortunately, this has not happened as promised, especially the island’s economy which needs to continuously expand for not only the prosperity, but survival of its local residents, said Peter Pikul, the chairman of Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Labuan.

Peter pointed out in a statement on Sunday that this apparent lack of concerted attention and effort by Putrajaya to develop Labuan, where correct remedies and solutions are required, needs to be urgently addressed.

Such remedies and solutions, including policies, are best provided by recognising ground realities and not made in silos.

A way forward is to grant Labuan the privilege of real flexibility in managing its economy with the support of and in tandem with the Federal Government.

Such flexibility, akin to autonomous powers with the highest levels of decision-making, are important to turn Labuan into an accelerated special zone of development.

According to him further, reviving Labuan’s economy will lead to much-sought after improvement of the people’s socio-economic wellbeing in line with the clarion call of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’.

Recently, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili called on the Federal Government for a drastic economic revival of Labuan and pointed out that very little has been achieved since its federalisation 38 years ago.

In addition, Parti Bersatu Sabah vice president Datuk Peter Mak, who is also the party’s division chief for Labuan, subsequently called for Labuan to be accorded autonomy in managing its affairs and developed as a Special Development Zone.