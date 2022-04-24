Baru pledges solar powered street lights, water storage tanks to Kpg Labik-Labik villagers

LAWAS (April 24): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has pledged to donate solar powered street lights to light up the main road leading to Kampung Labik-Labik near here.

“There is no electricity here, therefore I promise to install some solar powered street lights,” he said during a breaking of fast programme with the Muslims community in the village yesterday.

With the availability of the solar powered street lights, the villagers will no longer have to drive in the dark from the main road into the village.

Baru also promised to provide water storage tanks to the villagers, as their village is yet to be connected with treated water supply system.

“Although they are so close to town, these amenities are not provided for them,” he said.

Earlier at the function, the event organising chairperson, who is also PSB Bukit Sari chairman Azman Saitin thanked Baru for his presence at the function.

At the function, Baru handed over Hari Raya goodies to the communities there who will be celebrating Hari Raya next week.

Kampung Labik-Labik is situated about three kilometres from Lawas town or seven minutes drive from the town.

It however still lacks basic infrastructure namely treated water supply and electricity.

Currently, some villagers use generator sets to light up their houses.