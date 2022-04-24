Bidayuhs want somebody among them to be senator, says Dr Jerip

KUCHING (April 24): The Bidayuh community wants a Bidayuh to be appointed a senator, according to Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

The Mambong assemblyman believes with the appointment, the Bidayuh community will have a representation in the Senate (Dewan Negara), which they never had before.

“If there is chance, the Bidayuhs are hoping for a senator from their community,” he said at the launching of PBB Mambong branch delegates meeting held at a hotel here today.

However, he said the person appointed as senator need not be from his Mambong constituency as long as the person is a Bidayuh.

The term of office of a senator is three years and senators may only be re-appointed once, consecutively or non-consecutively.

The Dewan Negara or the Senate is the upper house of the Parliament of Malaysia, consisting of 70 senators, of whom 26 are elected by the state legislative assemblies, with two senators for each state, while the other 44 are appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, including four who are appointed to represent the federal territories.

The Senate usually reviews legislation that has been passed by the lower house, the Dewan Rakyat, and all bills must usually be passed by both the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara, before they are sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for royal assent.

On a related matter, Dr Jerip said that he is also hoping that a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak will be appointed to take care of matters relating to the Mambong constituency.

“This is to assist the assemblyman in helping the people of the constituency,” he said.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas officiated at the launch of the meeting.