BNM projected to hike OPR by 25 bps to two per cent in 2H22

KUCHING: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will likely hike the overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points (bps) to two per cent in the second half of 2022 (2H22), analysts reiterate.

RHB Investment Bank Bhd (RHB Investment Bank) maintained its view that BNM will remain on hold in terms of the OPR at 1.75 per cent at its May 11 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

“We maintain our view that the central bank will hike the OPR by 25 bps to two per cent in 2H22,” the research firm said.

“The one-year interest rate swap (1YR IRS) is at around 2.4 per cent currently and the Bloomberg consensus forecast is 2.25 per cent for the OPR at end-2022.

“We maintain our 2022 consumer price index (CPI) inflation forecast of 2.6 per cent year on year (y-o-y) versus the Bloomberg consensus estimate of 2.4 per cent and the 2021 print of 2.5 per cent.

“We notice from our proprietary supply chain congestion indicators that conditions are easing, hence inflationary pressures from this factor will be limited in the near-term.”

In RHB Investment Bank’s view, BNM will not have sufficient evidence (according to what the research firm believed the range of indicators they examine when undertaking policy decisions) on May 11 to hike the OPR.

“The guidance, however, on the path of monetary policy could be given at this meeting.”

According to the research firm, the central bank will want to observe the release of the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22) gross domestic product (GDP) on May 13 and April core CPI data on May 25, as well as further evidence that slack in the economy is falling, real wages are on a firm uptrend, and that risks from the conflict in Ukraine do not have a material impact on Malaysia’s economy.

“In addition, BNM will want to observe how the recent weakness in ringgit and the local currency bond market will play out, for example, is it temporary or durable as we exit the May 5 US Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.”

Meanwhile, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) upgraded its CPI forecast to 2.5 per cent from 2.1 per cent.

Following the surge in global commodity prices, MIDF Research opined Malaysia’s inflationary pressure to be affected indirectly especially via higher food inflation at 3.5 per cent, from the initial projection of 2.3 per cent.

Since the government to continue with its fuel subsidy mechanism, the research arm foresees fuel inflation to remain decelerating and putting non-food inflation to stay low at 2.1 per cent in 2022, compared to 2.8 per cent in 2021.

“With inflation to remain within the two to three per cent, BNM will likely increase OPR by 25bps to two per cent in 2HCY22 on the back of sustained economic growth,” MIDF Research also projected.

“Nevertheless, we think the government will also take actions to contain inflation should the rise in commodity prices and prolonged supply disruptions in the international market lead to stronger inflationary pressures.”