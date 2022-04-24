Covid-19: Sarawak records 112 new cases, 1 death

KUCHING (April 24): Sarawak on Sunday recorded 112 new Covid-19 cases as well as one fatality, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said the sole death was recorded on April 22 and involved a 30-year-old man with cerebral palsy who passed away at Bau Hospital.

With the new cases recorded, the cumulative tally of cases now stands at 304,820.

On the breakdown of cases, SDMC said Kuching remained on top of the list with 31 new cases, followed by Sibu (20), Miri (20), Bintulu (12), Samarahan (4), Serian (4), Mukah (3), Limbang (3), Sri Aman (2), Bau (2), Lubok Antu (2), while Subis, Asajaya, Kapit, Betong, Simunjan, Tebedu, Lawas, Matu and Saratok recorded one case each.

Meanwhile, the committee said four compounds, all in Kuching, were issued for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises.

This brings the total number of compounds issued to 13,902 to date.