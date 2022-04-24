CTOS Digital’s net profit jumps 62 per cent y-o-y to RM12.5 million in 1Q22

KUCHING: CTOS Digital Bhd (CTOS Digital) saw its profit attributable to shareholders (PATAMI) increase by 62.3 per cent year on year (y-o-y) to RM12.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (1Q22).

This was on the back of revenue amounting to RM42.7 million in 1Q22, 12.4 per cent higher as compared to RM38 million in 1Q21, bolstered by improved performance from all three customer segments (Key Accounts, Commercial and Direct-to-Consumer).

Share of profits of associates increased by 45.8 per cent to RM2.4 million, contributed by Juris Technologies Sdn Bhd (JurisTech) which was acquired in March 2022 and higher profit from Business Online Public Company Limited (BOL), the leading commercial credit information and risk management provider in Thailand.

CTOS Digital currently holds 49 per cent stake in JurisTech and 24.83 per cent stake in BOL.

“We have delivered strong financial results in 1Q22 despite the lingering impacts from the pandemic,” CTOS Digital deputy group chief executive officer (CEO) EricK Hamburger said.

“Momentum is expected to ramp up as the year progresses. The recently conducted RAM-CTOS Business Confidence Index (BCI) Survey points to positive domestic business sentiments with the re-opening of the economy.

“We are also seeing increased activities with our subscribers pulling 17 per cent more business credit reports since the start of 2022 compared to the same period last year.

“We are confident of delivering solid performance in 2022 supported by BAU growth, expansion into new verticals and reaping the harvest from our value accretive acquisitions.

“Our acquisition of 49 per cent equity interest in fintech player, JurisTech, was completed in March 2022.

“CTOS Digital is still in an acquisition mode and will continue to look for opportunities within the Asean region as well as within Malaysia to create additional value.

“With our cash position of RM42.4 million and low net gearing, we have the flexibility to fund more acquisitions.

“We are taking the industry to the next level by expanding our capabilities across three areas on data analytics, fraud and ID, as well as end-to-end digital platform solutions to cater to the digital economy.

“We see tremendous opportunities for expansion and growth in Malaysia and the Asean region, with its large addressable markets, rapid digitalisation and increased economic optimism forming a conducive backdrop.”

CTOS Digital declared a first interim single-tier dividend of 0.325 sen per ordinary share in respect of the three months financial period ending March 31, 2022, which will be paid on June 10, 2022.

The total payout amounts to RM7.5 million, representing a payout ratio of 60.2 per cent.

The entitlement date for the dividend payment is on May 13, 2022.

The Board of Directors of CTOS Digital has announced the retirement of Dennis Martin as group CEO effective April 30, 2022.

Since joining the group in 2017, Martin has played a critical role in the development and growth of the business which has resulted in numerous accomplishments and milestones for the group.

He will continue to serve on the Board of CTOS Digital and be re-designated to non-independent non-executive vice chairman effective May 1, 2022.

Hamburger who joined CTOS in September 2021 as the deputy group CEO, will take over as the new group CEO effective May 1, 2022.

He is an accomplished business leader with deep experience in the credit bureau industry, and CTOS Digital looks forward to Hamburger driving its next phases of growth.