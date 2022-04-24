Dr Sim re-elected to lead SUPP Pending, 10 new faces in committee

KUCHING (April 24): Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian was unanimously re-elected as the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Pending branch chairman during the branch’s triennial general meeting (TGM) today.

Dr Sim, who is also SUPP president, has been leading the party’s Pending branch since 2011.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the TGM at the SUPP headquarters here, Dr Sim said the branch’s new committee line-up saw 10 new faces, one of them being Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

“We now have 10 new faces in the new committee including two new vice chairmen Kho Teck Wan and Datuk Wee Hong Seng,” said the Deputy Premier of Sarawak.

Dr Sim said the branch’s new committee line-up comprised a mixture of new faces and veteran leaders.

He added: “Some were promoted; some were from outside.”

He said the TGM also saw Chai Ju Loon being elected as the new branch’s Youth chief while Sim Bee Kim was retained as the Wanita chief.

Chai took over the Youth chairmanship from Goh Tze Hui.

Dr Sim also announced four SUPP veterans having been appointed as the branch’s honorary chairmen during the meeting.

The honorary chairmen are Datuk Sim Kheng Hui, Puan Sri Sim Lim Su Kheng, Philip Chang and Chan Chiaw Yam.

“This time, there are 11 new faces in Youth section, and four new faces in Women section,” Dr Sim added.

He also thanked the branch’s members for their strong support while pledging to continue with inclusive leadership so that every member will play a key role in strengthening SUPP and serving the people.

Prior to the TGM, the branch leaders and members observed a minute of silence for three members namely Ong Bee Luan, Sim Kui Hock and Lee Mun Hui, who passed away last year.