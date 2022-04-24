‘Elevating Sarawak’s Native Courts as respected judicial institution’

THE Native Courts of Sarawak (NCS) will be known as ‘Mahkamah Anak Negeri Sarawak’ in Bahasa Malaysia in accordance with the Federal Constitution under a master plan that is now being drawn up, said Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

He said the master plan would cover the courts’ organisational structure, manpower, special powers and jurisdiction over matters pertaining to Native Customary Rights (NCR) land, laws and customs, as well as organisational capacity and computerisation of all systems.

After he was appointed to the post, Jamit set his attention on studying thoroughly matters relevant to the NCS and explore ways to have the courts elevated and for NCS to have autonomy and independence, similar to that of the Civil and Syariah courts.

“We are in the stage of finalising the draft of the master plan for the transformation of the NCS.

“NCS’ vision is to be a respected judicial institution whereas its mission includes upholding native laws and customs, and ensuring its usage for the dignity, integrity and justice for the natives,” he pointed out.

According to him, the relevant authorities are in the midst of finalising the draft of several 2021 Bills towards repealing the Native Courts Ordinance 1992 and Native Courts Rules 1993, and, towards amending Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak Ordinance 1977.

Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, is among the new deputy ministers appointed by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg following Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s landslide victory in the 12th state election in December last year.

Jamit was first elected to the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) after winning Bukit Goram in the 2016 state polls, and appointed a state deputy minister after securing the seat in the 2021 election.