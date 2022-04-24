Fire guts room on first floor of shop house, no injuries reported

MIRI (April 24): A fire broke out in a room located on the first floor of a shop house at Pelita Commercial Centre around midnight today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a total of 14 personnel from two stations were dispatched to the scene following a distress call, with the first team arriving at 12.34am.

“The fire was put out within half an hour and no report of injuries was received,” Bomba said in a statement today.

The operation was led by Bonny Martin.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, while total loss has yet to be ascertained.