Firemen deployed to put out bushfire in Bakam

MIRI (April 24): Firefighters were called to extinguish a bushfire that occurred near a palm oil plantation at Kampung Usahajaya, Bakam here at about noon on Sunday.

A call was made by one of the villagers of Kampung Tukau Melayu at 11.52am and a team comprised of seven personnel from the Miri Central Fire Station were dispatched to the scene.

The operation commanded by Senior Fire Superintendent II Abang Muhd Fhazil successfully extinguished the bushfire within an hour and 14 minutes after their arrival.

Operations were completed at 1.24pm.

The cause of the fire was unknown.