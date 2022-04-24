GE15 ‘crucial’ for GPS, says Deputy Premier

KUCHING (April 24): The looming 15th General Election (GE15), which is expected to be held this year, is a crucial one for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said Deputy Premier of Sarawak Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president said this is because a strong win from GPS would give the state further leverage to regain its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We must win and we must be strong, for we want to take back our rights especially in making sure that we have one-third members of Parliament (MPs) from Sarawak and Sabah so that they (federal) cannot change the constitution to their advantage.

“Apart from that, we would also like to have our education and health autonomies, two of which involve a lot of money. For instance, health involves about RM2.3 billion to RM4.6 billion a year.

“As such, we must have a strong win in GE15 for nobody will give you money and power unless you are strong,” he said at the SUPP Batu Kawah branch delegates meeting and election here today.

Dr Sim, who is also Batu Kawah assemblyman, thus urged SUPP members to remain united and steadfast in their solidarity.

“When we go towards GE15, we want to remain united. What we don’t want to see is a divided party because the people are sick of political infighting.

“The people will say that they will vote for us if we fight for them but they don’t want to see us fighting among ourselves. So let’s continue what we have been doing, which is to fight for the people,” he said.

He also called on party members to reach out to youths aged 18 and above in light of the implementation of Undi18, which is the lowering of voting age from 21 to 18.

“We have to prepare ourselves and find ways to engage the youths such as through social media,” he said.

At the meeting, Lim Ah Ted was elected as the new SUPP Batu Kawah chairman while Liew Yun Hoe was elected as his deputy.

Lim previously served as acting chairman for the branch for the past two years.

Under SUPP Batu Kawah branch’s new committee line-up, Chai Hong Chin was re-elected as the secretary while Thian Poh Tin was elected as the treasurer.