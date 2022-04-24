Kakus branch wants Abg Johari to remain as PBB president

KUCHING (April 24): A call has been made for the president’s post of the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) to be uncontested in the party’s convention, scheduled to be held this June.

This was among the resolutions passed during PBB Kakus branch’s triennial delegates meeting (TDM) yesterday, where Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas officiated at the event.

In a statement issued by his office, Uggah – also PBB’s present deputy president – said he was very happy with this resolution, describing it as an indication that ‘Sarawakians are very comfortable with PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s leadership as Sarawak Premier’.

“The fact that the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) won 76 of the 82 seats in the last state election, is a manifestation of this.

“Through his inclusive policy, he has shown himself to be a Premier for all races in the state.

“He too has shown his mettle by being able to secure additional revenues to cover the state’s development expenditure,” he said.

Uggah also regarded Abang Johari’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy as another good policy meant to chart out ‘greater development, economic growth and prosperity for Sarawak’.

“This strategy deserves our every support and participation.

“Please know it well to identify the relevant opportunities that you can harness for your benefits,” he said.

Uggah also commended PBB Kakus for its resolution calling for the top posts of PBB’s main, Women and Youth wings to remain uncontested.