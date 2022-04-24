Majang: Youth, Women wings backbone of PRS

SIBU (April 24): There is no denying that the women and youth wings are the backbone of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Its vice president Dato Majang Renggi said without the involvement of the two wings, a strong PRS would not be possible.

He said leadership sown from the beginning, especially from the youth level, was a catalyst in producing credible heirs to PRS leadership.

“There are therefore high hopes on our youth to strengthen our party. There is a saying ‘Youth is the hope of the nation, youth is the pillar of the nation’. The youth wing will ensure the party’s continuity,” he said at the opening of the party’s 5th triennial delegates conference (TDC) for Youth and Women wings at Kingwood Hotel yesterday.

Majang, who is also the TDC organising chairman, said PRS recognised the roles of and listened to the voices of the young people, as proven in its support of Undi18.

Majang, also Samalaju assemblyman, said the party also needed strong women and youth wings to grow.

“Your contribution will be an inspiration for us to continue to grow and develop from the political, economic and socio-cultural aspects.”

He also called on all those participating in the TDC this time to use the opportunity to exchange views and opinions in order to reach a consensus.

PRS acting president Datuk Joseph Salang, Women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie and Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan were among those present at the function.