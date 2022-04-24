Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dip to 5,624, nine new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (April 24): The Health Ministry today reported 5,624 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease from 6,342 cases recorded yesterday.

This brings the cumulative infections to 4,427,067 from the time Covid-19 arrived in the country in 2020, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

The number of people who died of the coronavirus similarly showed a slight decrease to nine compared to the 12 recorded on Saturday. Of today’s new fatalities on record, two died before reaching hospitals.

As of today, a total 335,491 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The latest number of people who recovered came to 10,041, raising the cumulative recovered cases to 4,310,599. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME