Masidi urges public to comply with SOP as Sabah records 60 Covid-19 new cases

KOTA KINABALU (April 24): Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun has urged the public to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) when visiting shopping malls and Ramadhan bazaars to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

He said 57 per cent out of the 60 new cases on Sunday were sporadic infections, compared to 26.7 per cent detected through close contact screenings.

“The statistics is a reminder that the risk of infection in congested public places remains high.

“The public are urged to comply with all SOP when visiting shopping centres and Ramadhan bazaars to minimise the risk of infection.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said the daily cases today was a slight decrease from 65 infections on Saturday.

He said 10 districts recorded a decline in cases and eight districts showed an increase in infections, whereas nine districts maintained their previous figures.

He said Kota Kinabalu was the only district in Sabah that reported double-digit infections with 26 new cases (+6).

“Fifteen districts recorded single-digit cases, 10 of which only have one or two cases.”

He said 11 districts did not report any new case in the last 24 hours.

Of the 60 new cases, Masidi said 58 were in Category 1 and 2, one each in Category 3 and 5, and none in Category 4.