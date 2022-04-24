Michael Tiang deserves to be elected as Pelawan rep, says Ting

SIBU (April 24): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan branch chairman Clarence Ting said the branch secretary Michael Tiang deserves to be elected as the assemblyman for Pelawan in the last state election as he has been working hard to serve the people.

“However, what surprised me was when he was appointed to the post of a Deputy Minister (of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II) and being the chairman of Pelawan branch, I am definitely proud of his achievements,” he said at the party annual general meeting held yesterday.

Ting stressed that SUPP Pelawan branch has only one mission that is to serve the people with total commitment.

He said when the branch was first established in 2015, few people chose to join the party due to lack of confidence in the party leadership.

“Today and after seven years of non-stop determination to serve the rakyat, we have managed to overcome all odds with the branch gaining popularity.”

He said the best part was when Tiang won the Pelawan seat in the last election before his elevation to the deputy minister post.

“Honestly, during the vote counting night on the election day, I was not at all nervous as I felt Tiang would scrap through.”

Now that SUPP through Tiang has won the seat, Ting said it is time to serve the people of Pelawan which has more than 30,000 voters.

“With the population increasing in the areas, the problems are also get bigger including traffic congestion, infrastructure and roads upgrading.”

He believed that Tiang should be able to deliver what he promised during his election campaign within the next three to five years.

Ting also told those who attended the meeting that the branch is looking into setting up a youth section to get connected to those aged 18 and above who will be eligible to vote in the coming 15th general election.

“It is a challenge to reach out to these group and we need to come up with more programmes to attract them to become members.”

Meanwhile, Ting, who is Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman, said the term of the SMC councilors will expire on June 30, this year, including himself.

“I do not know if I will be re-elected or whether any of the councilors will be re-elected. No matter the outcome, we need to continue our duties and that is to serve the people with full dedication and commitment.”

He also urged the party members to contact the councilor if their area needs upgrading or improvement.