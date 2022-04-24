New minimum wage causing consternation

KOTA KINABALU (April 24): The much-hyped minimum wage rise issue has caused unnecessary consternation amongst employers, said Sabah Employers Association (SEA) president Yap Cheen Boon.

“With the purported implementation date of May 1 just round the corner, yet still unbelievably devoid of details, many businesses are unable to plan ahead.

“The least the Human Resources Ministry can do is to remove the political undertones and gazette without delay, revealing full details of the minimum wage coverage and scope,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“Without much opinion from the state government on the issue, and with announcements that some sectors may be exempted, the incoherence of implementing such rise begs more questions than answers.

“If minimum wage is touted to be the baseline for a worker’s basic living needs, granting exemptions is insinuating that some workers will be more equal than the others, defying the argument’s logic.”

Yap said SEA strongly believes that the sudden increment of such huge quantum – ranging between 25 per cent to 36 per cent depending on localities – is a miscalculated reactionary move by the government in face of rising costs of living.

He said market activities will pick up as the economy moves to endemic stage.

However, he said this will cause rising costs in the economy due to strong desires to catch up on the lost two years that will see surges in business demand increasing pressure on a barely recovered supply chain of raw material shortages, exacerbated by an overstretched logistic network.

Yap said to increase minimum wage now, and haphazardly with such a significant quantum will see businesses unable to buffer the rise in labour costs from other areas.

He said raw materials will continue to be in short supply and keep rising in prices, market is not completely recovered, both making fulfilment of orders difficult leading to loss of businesses’ income to cope.

“These will force businesses to pass on the rising costs in form of higher selling prices, drafting an inflationary spiral that quickly negates the perceived gains in higher take home pay of workers, thereby falling back to square one in the end when more money are needed to buy lesser things.”

In the face of survival, he said businesses will be forced to reduce workforce, which will see unemployment rate rise for lower rung unskilled workers (deemed not feasible to hire on basic pay of RM1,500 per month for menial tasks), as well as a deferment on new hires, leaving many new job market entrants unable to get employment.

“In essence, Sabah will see an economy that is just getting out of pandemic to falter again a few months later under rising production costs and rising goods and services prices, worsened by high sticky unemployment numbers.

“The short-term tangible victory scored in the name of protecting employees might end up hurting both employees and employers in the long term; a serious misjudgement with prolonged inflationary after-effects in an economy that is still fragile and vulnerable.”