Open space for women members to hold leadership roles in party, PRS called

SIBU (April 24): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Women chief Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie calls upon the party to give equal opportunities to its women members in leadership roles.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the fifth triennial delegates conference (TDC) for PRS Youth and PRS Women at Kingwood Hotel here yesterday, she said women’s representation within and outside the party was not enough, despite it having one PRS Women member being appointed as a Senate member, and three as political secretaries to the Premier of Sarawak.

Doris said such numbers did not reflect the amount of efforts, contributions and sacrifices that the women members had contributed to the party.

“Is it fair for the women in PRS, comprising about 24,000 out of the total 51,178 members, being only given 20 councillor’s positions out of the 112 allocated positions to PRS so far?

“Is it fair that there are PRS state constituencies that do not, or almost never, nominate women as recipients for state or federal awards?” she questioned, pointing out that only three women had been accorded positions in government-linked companies (GLCs).

On the PRS Supreme Council, Doris observed that no woman had been elected to it so far.

“There were only four (women), and even that was done through appointment,” she said, recalling the TDC in Bintulu in 2016, where the women’s wing nominated one of them to contest for a position in the PRS Supreme Council.

“We only had one wish – we wanted to be included, we wanted to have a sense of belonging.

“However, the result was pitiful because our candidate was among those receiving the least votes,” she lamented, believing that only the women members had voted for the candidate, while others were simply ‘men-centric’.

She pointed out that PRS Women had always held on to the party’s principles and constitution, and also prioritised unity and loyalty.

Thus, she called upon the party to give each other the benefit of doubt and also equal opportunities, regardless of gender.

“We must not tease one another if we voiced our feelings and demands. We have the right to speak up.

“Please do not take us with a pinch of salt. By doing so, it only reflects egoism, chauvinism and to a certain extent, sarcasm. Treat us as your comrades,” she pointed out.

Doris also called out those who accused her of purposely bringing up issues affecting the women in PRS, and ‘being dramatic about it’, just for her own interest.

“How can that be? If I do not speak up for women, then what am I here for?

“I was not appointed as PRS Women chief for the position and name only – I was given the responsibility of being the voice of the women, and those I led.

“There are facts and figures to substantiate our arguments and concerns, and they are readily available and visible. The question is – do you all really care?”

Doris also pointed out that if PRS wanted to continue being relevant and not being looked down upon, all members must rise above themselves and put the party’s interest above them at all times.

Also present at the event were acting PRS president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, vice-president and organising chairman of the TDC Dato Majang Renggi, and PRS Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan.