PBB to contest Puncak Borneo in GE15, Uggah rules out compromise with Willie

KUCHING (April 24): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has clearly stated that the party will not compromise on fielding a candidate for the Puncak Borneo seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Stressing that Puncak Borneo is a PBB seat, Uggah said the party will field a candidate for the seat in GE15 in order for the party to fulfil its wish to have a greater representation in the Dewan Rakyat.

“What are we talking about a compromise? I have appealed to all of the PBB members of Puncak Borneo to work hard to make sure that the PBB candidate win the seat in the next parliamentary election, period,” he told reporters when asked whether there will be any compromise between PBB and Willie for the Puncak Borneo seat in GE15.

Uggah had earlier officiated at the launching ceremony of PBB Mambong branch delegates meeting at a hotel here which was also attended by Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil.

When asked whether current Puncak Borneo MP Datuk Willie Mongin has applied to become a PBB member, Uggah said that he has not heard of any news of Willie doing so for now.

Willie, who won the Puncak Borneo seat in the 2018 parliamentary election, is currently a member of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

During an event held at Kampung Bunuk on April 16, Willie said he was ready to collaborate with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), in which PBB is one of its component parties, to defend his seat in the parliamentary election.

He asserted he was ready to cooperate with any party that fights for the development agenda and the people’s well-being.

“I hand this decision over to the GPS leadership as they can determine based on my achievements and efforts in assisting the people.

“Whatever it is, as MP for Puncak Borneo, I will be defending my seat and I also hope that (GPS) will also give way for me to defend my seat,” he was quoted as saying then.

Willie added that he was also ready to defend his seat for GPS, given the chance, with the sole agenda to develop Sarawak.