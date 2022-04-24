PBB to field new faces in GE15, says Abang Johari

SIBU (April 24): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) will field new faces in the 15th general election (GE15).

In disclosing this, PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said that there were MPs from the party who had conveyed their intention to not defend their seats in the election.

“There are a few who have already said that it is time for them to find a replacement or give way to others,” he told a press conference after he officiated at the launching of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) 5th triennial delegates conference here today.

Earlier, Abang Johari, who is also Sarawak Premier, was asked if he would advise PRS and other Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component parties to field women candidates in the election.

He said that he would leave it to the respective parties to decide on who they would pick as their candidates.

“It is the same case for PBB. I cannot tell you on behalf of PRS because it is up to the party leadership.

“But for PBB there are indications of those wanting to give way to new faces,” he said without disclosing further.

He also said that he will disclose the candidates when the time comes.

On a similar matter, Abang Johari said that GPS was always prepared for the election despite not knowing when it would be held.

“We do it quietly just like we did in the 12th state election. We do our work and let the people see the results,” he said.

PBB currently holds 13 out of 31 parliamentary seats in the state.

The MPs are Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (Santubong), Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (Petra Jaya), Rubiah Wang (Kota Samarahan), Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Batang Sadong), Datuk Rohani Abdul Karim (Batang Lupar), Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat (Betong), Yusuf Abdul Wahab (Tanjung Manis), Ahmad Johnie Zawawi (Igan), Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Mukah), Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (Kapit), Lukanisman Awang Sauni (Sibuti), Datuk Hasbi Habibollah (Limbang) and Datuk Henry Sum Agong (Lawas).

In the 14th general election, PBB lost the Puncak Borneo parliamentary seat to Datuk Willie Mongin who won the seat on Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) ticket then.

Also present at the press conference were PRS acting president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, PRS secretary general Dato Janang Bungsu, organising chairman Datuk Majang Renggi, Nanta, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary general Datuk Sebastian Ting.