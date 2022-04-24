PDP education committee shells out e-learning bundles to B40 students

SIBU (April 24): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Education Special Committee yesterday distributed 300 Kademy E-learning bundles to B40 students here.

Its chairman, Cr Teo Boon Siew, said PDP has introduced Kademy, an online learning platform for Sarawakian students to overcome the physical constraints, and bringing a diversified, interesting, and up-to-date education to Sarawak, which offer smart teaching and happy learning for students.

“Although this project started in Dudong, the PDP Special Education Committee hopes to extend it to all Sarawak students in the future; to empower those who could not afford extracurricular study courses to gain access to the learning resources for free.

“We have already donated 300 stationery items and helped 300 B40 students who participated in this charity event in the first phase of the project,” he said during the presentation of the items to the beneficiaries from 11 schools; 10 from Dudong and one from Bawang Assan, yesterday.

“The ‘PDP-Kademy E-Learning Programme’ aims to inspire the future generations of Sarawak children to pursue innovation by optimising educational standards and encouraging students, especially those from the B40 group, to persevere in the face of adversity,” Teo added.

The committee also thanked all donors who have made the first phase of the project possible for 300 students in Dudong constituency.

“We hope that the presentation today will encourage more people to join us in order to empower more B40 students to enjoy the learning resources,” he said.

PDP Bawang Assan Youth chief Councillor Joshua Ting Fu Ying and Kademy Sdn Bhd chief operating officer Carol Lou were also present at the press conference.