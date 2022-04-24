Powell says taming inflation necessary, 50 bps hike possible

Fundamental outlook

US Fed chairman Jerome Powell said taming the inflation is necessary and a 50 basis points (bps) hike is possible in May. The next FOMC meeting will fall on the first week of May.

The US stock market plummeted, engulfed by fears of a rate hike. The Dow sank more than 900 points before the weekend, making it its worst decline in a single day since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also fell 121 points and 335 points respectively.

China’s GDP for 1Q grew 4.8 per cent on an annual basis, beating forecast. With the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases in many cities, the Beijing Government continued to adopt very stringent measures and precautions within the country.

German flash manufacturing index expanded at 54.1, slower than in April and falling for the fourth consecutive months. The overall growth has been affected by the Ukraine-Russia conflict resulting in disruption of oil supply from Russia. German is among the NATO members that has place a sanction against Russia.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen stayed on the top side but beneath 129. The last time the market reached above 129 was in May 2002. This has triggered market traders to anticipate testing 130 benchmark this week. We foresee the market might ebb soon in two to three weeks’ time despite fear of a rate hike in US. The range is expected to be contained from 126 to 130 while prone to swing downwards.

Euro/US dollar dipped beneath 1.08 before the weekend. We expect the trend to be narrowed and supported at 1.06 in case of another plunge. The range will be largely contained from 1.06 to 1.09 in the event of a recovery. Stay observant of fundamental news at the end of the month.

British pound/US dollar broke beneath 1.30 on Friday. We target the trend could stay bearish and test 1.27 before bargain-hunting activities emerge. The market is getting volatile and will likely stay in whipsaw patterns throughout the last week of April. Trades are advised to stay prudent and do not take random risk in new positioning.

WTI Crude prices have been resisted at US$110 per barrel last week. Moving forward, we forecast the trend will likely trade lower this week as the bears may test beneath US$100 per barrel again. Our ultimate support is identified at US$95 per barrel while topside resistance remains at US$110 per barrel for the time being.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives traded in sideways trend in mixed activity last week. Traders are tuning down the trading volume while waiting for a clearer trend and for the crude and commodity’s direction. July 2022 Futures contract settled at RM6,349 per metric tonne on Friday. We target the support could emerge at RM6,200 per metric tonne and resistance is spotted at RM6,600 per metric tonne. However, breaking beneath the RM6,200 per metric tonne might drive down to RM5,800 per metric tonne as our support level.

Gold prices closed beneath the US$1,940 per ounce support on Friday. We predict the trend will shake off long traders again but hold at US$1,900 per ounce support area. The range is expected to trade from US$1,900 to US$1,950 per ounce but piercing above this resistance could initiate another new round of buying interest.

Silver prices are hovering around the current support area at US$24 per ounce. We foresee a further decline but it could be supported at US$23.50 per ounce. Compared with the gold market, we think the silver market will have lighter trading interest as the trend will probably consolidate from US$23.50 to US$25 per ounce.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.