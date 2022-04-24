Promote beauty of Sabah through creative works

KOTA KINABALU (April 24): Local talents are encouraged to use their artistic works to reflect the beauty of Sabah and bring it to the public’s attention.

State Tourism, Culture, and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the creative industry can help promote Sabah’s unique culture and destination by using their work to pique people’s curiosity.

“Creativity has grown in importance in tourism as it has the potential to influence travellers’ motivation and decision-making processes. Sabah, for example, features a plethora of picturesque landscapes that can entice visitors to the state.

“Local creative industry players should incorporate them into their works, whether through songwriting, dance choreography, or video production, among others,” he said at the launching of Oh Kinabalu song and music video here, on Saturday.

Justin Lewis, a West Malaysian artiste, was inspired by Mount Kinabalu to write and compose the song in the Malay language.

In the Oh Kinabalu music video, viewers will see shots of the iconic Mount Kinabalu, the Melangkap River, highland Kundasang, Kudat’s Tip of Borneo, and the islands. It also features a group of traditional-dressed dancers.

Joniston, who also chairs the Sabah Tourism Board, praised Justin’s dedication and expressed hope that the Oh Kinabalu song will gain wider recognition.

“It is admirable to see a non-Sabahan singing about our state’s beauty. At Sabah Tourism, we’d like to see other artistes follow suit and use music to promote places of interest, particularly in rural areas,” he added.

Justin, also referred to as the One & Only JLewis, comes from a musical family; his father plays the guitar, and his uncle Lewis Pragasam is Malaysia’s most well-known drummer.

During his university years, Justin regularly hung out with students from Sabah and Sarawak, where they would sing. He became increasingly interested in Borneo culture, which eventually led him to Sabah, where he has now been for the past four years.

“I have never climbed Mount Kinabalu but I will always stop by at Pekan Nabalu to view the majestic mountain. I hope to do more music with talented Sabahans,” he said.

Two additional singles from Justin were also launched concurrently at the event. The songs are titled ‘Lonely’ featuring local talents Hezron Diman and Akmal Hadi Jensa, and ‘My Lady’ (Malaysia’s first kizomba song).