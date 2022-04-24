Study shows surge in new online shoppers across SEA

KUCHING: Two years into the pandemic, Southeast Asia’s (SEA) digital economy has accelerated to new heights with SEA recording a surge in new online shoppers over the last year alone, a study showed.

In 2021 to 2022, a study by iPrice Group showed that it received 39 per cent more new users across Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Thailand compared to 2019 to 2020.

“Two years into the pandemic, Southeast Asia’s digital economy accelerated to new heights. According to Google’s SEA e-Conomy report, there were 40 million new internet users in 2021, boosting internet penetration to 75 per cent,” iPrice said in a press statement.

Six out of 10 of these new users are found in the electronics category, which received almost two-thirds of the total number of new users.

The electronics category has always received the most users in total, but the volume of new users is also significant. Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines had the most increase of new users in this category, specifically by 292, 78, and 71 per cent respectively.

More women are penetrating the electronics category as well, evening out the gender demographics. Overall, female users take half of this category’s market share, rising from 42 per cent in the previous period.

In the Philippines, there are now more female users than male users in this category, rising from 49 per cent to 61 per cent.

Meanwhile, the sports & outdoor category received the most increase in new users across the six SEA countries, rising by 87 per cent. With outdoor activities deemed as a safer alternative to indoor gatherings, it makes sense that Southeast Asians would invest in these products more.

Although over half of the shoppers in the sports & outdoors category are men, there was also a significant increase in female users in the past year, rising from 35 per cent to 44 per cent.

The automotive, kids & toys, and home & living categories also had a surge of new shoppers, rising by 48 per cent, 38 per cent, and 37 per cent respectively. However, the health & beauty category’s new users increased only by two per cent.

For fashion merchants, fashion was the only category with an overall decrease in users in the past year. The fashion category lost both overall users and new users in the past year, dropping by five and eight per cent respectively.

In 2019 to 2020, there was about an equal amount of male and female shoppers across all of iPrice’s aggregated products and sellers. In 2021 to 2022, there were nine per cent more female shoppers than male shoppers.

The surge of new female shoppers in the past year reached 54 per cent compared to the previous year, while the surge in new male shoppers increased by only less than a quarter.

Interestingly, this trend can blatantly be observed in the Philippines, wherein their female-male ratio is 64-to-36. There are more Filipina shoppers than male shoppers across the Philippine platforms’ categories except automotive.

Meanwhile, iIn a collaboration with Parcel Monitor, iPrice analysed the change in e-commerce parcel volumes across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia during 2021’s peak seasons (Songkran for Thailand and Ramadan for the rest).

Malaysia had the most drastic change in delivery time, wherein it shortened from 4.6 days in 2020 to 2.6 days in 2021. Indonesia’s parcel delivery time was also shortened from 3 days to 1.9 days while Singapore’s delivery time has slightly adjusted from 1.5 days to 1.3 days.

“In conclusion, the surge in new online shoppers translates to transactions given the increase in parcel volume over the years, especially during peak season. As we are entering the new normal, it seems that Covid-19 accelerated the necessity of e-commerce across Southeast Asia,” iPrice said.