SUPP Pending passes five motions to be tabled at party’s TGM next month

KUCHING (April 24): The government is urged to come up with additional financial aid programmes for eligible households with an aim of addressing rising cost of living.

This call came from one of the five motions passed during the Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Pending branch triennial general meeting (TGM) held at the party’s headquarters here today.

“To urge the government to provide additional financial assistance programmes to eligible households, with the objective of alleviating the growing pressure in the cost of living,” read the motion.

Another motion called upon the government to “fix economic inequality and poverty by creating more inclusive economic opportunities for people of all backgrounds”.

The SUPP Pending branch also urged the government to continue assisting small and medium enterprises to weather the current economic challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The other two motions were SUPP-related, one of which read: “To urge Party Central to launch initiatives designed to heighten youth’s sense of political participation, and to create more platforms for dynamic political engagement in order to ensure Party’s progressiveness and existence are continuously relevant in the political scene.”

The other party-related motion urged SUPP’s leadership to ensure that the party “remains as a united political front”, bringing together young, middle-aged, and old members who are committed to upholding the core values of SUPP’s political visions, and always putting people’s interest first.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the TGM, branch re-elected chairman Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said these motions would be forwarded to the SUPP’s TGM for endorsement.

The party’s TGM is scheduled for May 21-22 at the SUPP headquarters here.

Dr Sim, who is also SUPP president and Deputy Premier of Sarawak, said: “We had a very good meeting with a smooth election.”

He also extended his appreciation to members, particularly veteran members, for their sacrifice and dedication since he took over the chairmanship of Pending branch in 2011.

“I also want to thank all the 7,000 members of Pending branch for their sacrifice during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their unwavering support is the reason why we are still around,” said the Batu Kawah assemblyman.

Dr Sim said SUPP does not condone any fight and it is not the party’s culture to topple others.

“SUPP (leaders and members are) very good one. We don’t fight. It’s not our culture to bring people down. We go for unity, not division.”

All SUPP TGMs at branch level must be concluded by May 1 to pave way for the party’s central TGM next month.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to open the SUPP TGM at the party’s headquarters at Jalan Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui here on May 21.