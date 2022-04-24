Three Kuching paddlers to try out for national youth squad

KUCHING (April 24): Three players from the Kuching Division Table Tennis Association (KDTTA) will represent Sarawak at the national selection for the team to the 26th Southeast Asian Junior and Cadet Championships to will be held in Bangkok, Thailand next month.

They are Benjamin Thian Khang Chern, Edmund Ting Wei Han and Too Ying Xin.

Thian was ranked number two in the Boys U18 category after collecting 13 points from six wins and one defeat in the league competition while Cody Ting Shi Hao of Samarahan topped the table with 14 points after winning all seven matches.

Edmund Ting booked his ticket when he collected 19 points after winning nine matches and losing one in the Boys U15 league.

He will be joined by Raphael Wong of Miri in this category who finished second with a similar 19 points. Raphael was ranked number two because he lost a match to Edmund.

Meanwhile, Ying Xin won five matches and lost one in the Girls U18 selection, collecting 11 points while in second place was Foo Sze Hui of Samarahan who also had 11 points after winning five matches and losing one to Ying Xin.

In the Girls U15 league competition where six players took part, the top ranked player was Joanne Chen Yu Xi of Betong who collected 10 points from winning all five matches.

Coming in second in this category was Josyne Ngu Jya Synn from Miri who won four matches and lost one to accumulate nine points.

Yesterday’s state selection was participated by 31 players from Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Miri.

Only the top two finishers from each category qualify for the national selection.

The state selection was organised by Table Tennis Association of Sarawak (TTAS) and hosted by KDTTA.