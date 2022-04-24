Tiang strives to bring Pelawan back on track for progress

PELAWAN assemblyman Michael Tiang’s main goal for now is to bring his constituency into mainstream development after a decade of being held by the opposition.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief was appointed as Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II after he wrested Pelawan from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) in the 12th state election last December.

Adding on, Tiang said he would strive to address the lack of infrastructure and also a number of community issues plaguing the constituency.

“The fact that Pelawan had been represented by a member of the opposition in DUN (State Legislative Assembly) for a decade did not help in getting the constituency to be given due attention as one of the most important commercial and residential communities in Sibu – it really deserves more urban development for the benefits of the constituents,” he pointed out.

“In my first 100 days in office as an ADUN (elected representative) for Pelawan, I launched both welfare benefit packages for newlyweds and newborn babies in Pelawan, so as to give support to young families as it’s never easy to start a new family in such a challenging time, particularly amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have successfully set up my N54 Service Centre in Pelawan, providing six-day-a-week services to my constituents.

“I have also added six new Kapitans (community leaders) to take turns in running my service centre, providing assistance and consultation to the community there.”

On his portfolio as a deputy minister overseeing public health, housing and local government, Tiang said he had been promoting the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led government’s initiatives for the people through Housing Deposit Assistance Scheme and Rental Assistance Scheme, meant to assist those categorised under the B40 (low-income) and M40 (middle-income) groups in purchasing their first homes or renting residential units in the urban areas.

Tiang also continued providing assistance in promoting vaccination programmes for children aged five to 11, so as to ensure that as many Sarawakians as possible would be kept safe from Covid-19 infection.

“There are many other government’s initiatives that I am looking forward to overseeing or implementing, all in the best interest of the people. These include the newly-enforced ‘Strata Management’ initiative for established or recently constructed strata properties, set to ensure that property ownership would be better protected,” he said.

Moving forward, Tiang said he would work through the ministry in introducing a councillor internship programme at local councils to allow more young people to have the opportunity to participate and to understand the administration of a local authority.

The programme would provide a stronger community engagement with those from the younger generation, he added.

“As an ADUN from Sibu, I’d regard the Premier’s firm commitment in undertaking the huge tasks towards redeveloping Bukit Assek areas as great news for the Sibu folks, who are now being positioned aptly in the mainstream development of our state,” he said, referring to Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Open, who is also GPS chairman.