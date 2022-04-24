Yong remains SUPP Kuching’s chairperson, will relinquish positions at party central level

KUCHING (April 24): Datuk Lily Yong retained her post uncontested as Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Kuching branch chairwoman but will relinquish her positions at the party central level.

Yong said she would relinquish those positions in the upcoming SUPP Triannual Delegates Conference, including her post as the party’s vice-president.

“In the next three years, I will concentrate all my efforts to unite members of the branch and work closely with those who aspire to participate in the party reform,” she said in a text speech that was shared with the press after the SUPP Kuching branch triennial general meeting today.

In her absence from the party central level, SUPP Kuching will propose Peter Pui to join the party’s central working committee.

Pui possesses a degree in political science and served 10 years as an advisor to the Kuching North City Commission.

Yong also said the branch on January 23 this year passed three resolutions during their extraordinary general meeting for their party central disciplinary committee to resolve issues related to the recent Sarawak polls.

She thanked her members for placing confidence in the branch to seek justice and fairness as well as upholding the principles of the SUPP Party Constitution.

While the branch kept mum since the EGM was held, Yong stressed it should not be seen as a weakness but rather a love for the party in not aggravating the issue further.

However, Yong said the branch leadership was answerable to their members and the branch secretary would make a complete report on the matter soon.

Yong had been referred to SUPP’s disciplinary committee over the dissolution of the branch’s election machinery for the Padungan constituency just days before the state election was held on Dec 18 last year.

The action was made in protest over the candidacy of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate Dato Wee Hong Seng, who is Kuching South mayor, to contest in the Padungan constituency.

Yong said Wee was not the branch’s recommended candidate, and the decision to nominate him for the seat had left branch members feeling disappointed and deceived.

Wee eventually lost to Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen in a four-cornered fight with the latter winning with a 1,198 vote majority.

In her speech, Yong said she had witnessed the leadership of many of the party chairman, including Tan Sri Ong Kee Hui, Tan Sri Stephen Yong, Tan Sri George Chan and Tan Sri Peter Chin, throughout the course of over 40 years in SUPP and all leaders had demonstrated the principle of collective leadership and open-mindedness to different voices within the party.

“This is the kind of leadership SUPP needs and we must also resolutely say no to nepotism within the party. This is the political culture SUPP must carry forward.”

In a press conference held later, when asked on her disciplinary hearing, Yong said it would be unfair of her to comment on the matter before any decision is made by the committee.

“We are confident and we trust the disciplinary committee is a fair and just committee. They would know how to handle because we have already put up all the evidence.

“They are all very qualified people in the disciplinary committee and we trust they will do a very fair and just work. I don’t think it’s fair for me to make any comment before any decision is made,” said Yong.

As for the latest branch committee line-up, Yong was heartened that Kuching branch members were united to uphold the party’s dignity and achieve greater heights in the future, with the common objective of serving the people.

She said the new committee line-up was a blend of the experience and expertise of the youth and the older generation.

Nonetheless, Yong said all the branch committee members for the 2022 to 2024 term were elected unopposed.

Bong Lian Huan was named the deputy chairman, Kapitan Dato Philip Hii (vice chairman I), Chain Mui Jin (vice chairman II), Lim Soo Tong (vice chairman III), Kapitan Bong Ngim Sin (vice chairman iv), Voong Nam Jin (secretary), Phang Dah Nan (assistant secretary I), Chai Mian Nyen (assistant secretary II), William Lim (assistant secretary III), Jong Yean Pin (treasurer), Kapitan Hu Chi Po (assistant treasurer), Kapitan Kho Phek Choo (organising secretary) and Sim Kheng Kiat (assistant organising secretary).

Peter Pui was elected as publicity and information secretary, Jong Zheng Siang (assistant publicity and information secretary), Tony Wee (welfare office), Jason Ngui (assistant welfare officer), Iu Cho Heng (training officer), Lucas Lim (assistant training officer), Peter Pui (recreation officer), Tan Kuan Chin (assistant recreation officer), Tan Kuan Chin (social media) and Ho Kok Shieh (assistant social media).

Eric Tay and Vicky Lim was named Youth Chief and Women Chief respectively.

There are another 21 normal branch committee members.