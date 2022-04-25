Abdul Karim optimistic Kota Samarahan will have UTC in the near future

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 25): Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is optimistic that a Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) will be built in Kota Samarahan in the near future.

He sees Samarahan as a district and division is rapidly growing and it is about time a UTC should be built at Samarahan’s administrative seat.

“We need a UTC in Kota Samarahan because more people are moving to Kota Samarahan. With more people living in Kota Samarahan, we need more facilities to service the people here too,” he said during the launching ceremony of an Emart outlet at Summer Mall here today.

He opined the best way to service the people here is to provide a one-stop centre like UTC in Kota Samarahan so its residents do not have to travel far to Kuching city area just to utilise its services.

He also revealed Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang has requested the federal government to look into the possibility of building a UTC in Kota Samarahan.

Should the federal government agree to the proposal, the UTC in Kota Samarahan will be sited at Summer Mall.

According to Abdul Karim, who is also Asajaya assemblyman, the reason why Kota Samarahan’s population is increasing is that the migration to Kota Samarahan does not involve people from the rural areas only, as people from Kuching city are also moving here to find more affordable homes to live in.

“A long time ago, people from Samarahan would move to Kuching to live near the city but now, with Samarahan — especially Kota Samarahan — rapidly growing, people are moving here from the city instead. That shows how Kota Samarahan is rapidly developing.

“Kota Samarahan is seen as a satellite city for Kuching city in the future, and the establishment of the UTC in Kota Samarahan will help it move closer towards achieving that status,” he said.

In December last year, Rubiah said the Samarahan division could have its own UTC soon and discussions were ongoing with the management of a shopping mall, revealed today as Summer Mall, to have the UTC sited there.

“I have met with the shopping mall management and we discussed several key matters towards realising the UTC project. I have also brought up the setting up of a UTC for Samarahan during the last debate session in the Dewan Rakyat,” she was quoted as saying.

Rubiah also said active discussions were also held with the Finance Ministry to facilitate the establishment of the UTC, which she deemed as vital for the growing population in Kota Samarahan.

There are currently 12 UTCs nationwide, including three in Sarawak — one each in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

The first UTC in Sarawak was set up at Jalan Padungan in Kuching and opened to the public in October 2014.