Abg Jo to speak at S.Rajaratnam Endowment Dialogue Dinner 2022 in Singapore

KUCHING (April 25): The Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will speak as a guest speaker at the S.Rajaratnam Endowment Dialogue (SRED) Dinner 2022 in Singapore tomorrow evening.

A statement from the Office of the Premier of Sarawak said that Abang Johari’s participation in the dialogue is upon the invitation of Temasek Foundation in partnership with the Straits Times and the International Strategy Forum (ISF), one of the flagship programmes of Schmidt Futures.

It will be held at to be held at The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane in the island state.

According to the statement, the Premier will deliver his address based on the theme “Economic Developments in Asia and the World”.

He will also touch on the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and the various new initiatives of the Sarawak government including Digital Economy, Green Economy, Hydrogen Economy, the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART), Sarawak Science Centre and commercial agriculture.

Joining the Premier on the trip are the Minister of Utilities and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Economic Planning Unit (EPU) director Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel and Sarawak Energy Bhd Chief Executive Officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.